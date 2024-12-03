Mostly Cloudy 33°

Chaotic Incident In Hudson Valley Leads To Arrest For Reckless Endangerment

An alarming sequence of events unfolded in Orange County, leading to the arrest of an 18-year-old local man after police debunked a reported gunfire incident.

An 18-year-old man was charged after being caught with a rifle used to fire shots.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra
The incident occurred in Crawford on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. when  Crawford Police were called to a residence at 554 Drexel Drive following reports of gunfire. 

Crawford Police Chief Dominick Blasko said officers initially detained three men who were clearing the contents of the house. The men claimed that another man pulled up to the stop sign, exited a vehicle with a rifle, and offered to sell it to them. 

The suspect allegedly fired multiple shots down the road before fleeing on foot, and a blue Altima fled the scene.

However, police discovered a shotgun and spent casings in a vehicle at the scene, revealing inconsistencies in the occupants' accounts.

Further investigation discredited the initial story provided by the suspects. As a result, Nicholas Imperati of Highland Mills was charged with reckless endangerment and illegal discharge of a firearm. 

He was released on an appearance ticket.

Assistance was provided at the scene by the New York State Police and the Town of Shawangunk Police.

