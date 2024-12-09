Mostly Cloudy 46°

CEO Murder: 26-Year-Old Being Held In Pennsylvania In Connection To Manhattan Case

A man is being held in connection with the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York, according to multiple reports.

Images of a person of interest in the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson released last week by the NYPD.

 Photo Credit: NYPD
United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

 Photo Credit: UnitedHealthcare
The man was reportedly located in Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 280 miles away from New York City and about 100 miles east of Pittsburgh. 

The NYPD is sending detectives to Altoona to interview the man, who is 26 years old, according to ABC 7 New York.

The was in possession of similar-type gun as the one used in the assassination-style killing outside the Midtown Manhattan Hilton on Wednesday, Dec. 4, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

A customer at a McDonald’s restaurant in Altoona called 911 after seeing the man there, according to The New York Times.

The same fraudulent New Jersey identification that police suspect the man used to check into a hostel on the Upper West Side 10 days prior to the murder was presented to officers in Altoona, according to a senior law enforcement official, as reported by The Times.

Authorities are investigating whether the weapon used in the murder was a veterinarian's gun, typically employed to euthanize farm animals, which requires reloading after each shot, as the suspect was seen doing during a surveillance video of the shooting.

Investigators believe that after the killing, the suspect fled a few blocks north to Central Park, where he then took a cab to a bus terminal near the George Washington Bridge. The man being questioned arrived in Altoona on a Greyhound bus, a senior law enforcement official told the Times.

In addition to the gun and fake ID, Altoona Police also seized a laptop from the man, ABC 7 reports.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

