CEO Murder: Luigi Mangione Hires Powerhouse Lawyer To Take On High-Stakes Defense

Facing a murder charge that could lead to life in prison, Luigi Mangione has turned to one of the most seasoned legal minds in the country to fight for his freedom.

Enter Karen Friedman Agnifilo, the former Manhattan prosecutor who’s now tasked with defending the 26-year-old Mangione against allegations of ambushing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside the New York Hilton Midtown on Wednesday morning, Dec. 4.

With a three-decade career, Friedman Agnifilo boasts a resume filled with high-stakes cases and a reputation for tackling the toughest legal challenges.

However, Mangione’s case may prove to be her greatest challenge yet.

Her legal journey began at Manhattan’s District Attorney’s Office, where she ascended to Chief Assistant District Attorney, overseeing a sprawling operation of 500 lawyers and 700 support staff while managing nearly 80,000 cases annually.

In 2021, she transitioned to private practice with Agnifilo Law Group, PC, representing clients in criminal defense and civil matters.

Beyond the courtroom, she co-hosts the popular podcast “Legal AF by MeidasTouch” and serves as a CNN legal analyst, providing insights into major legal cases.

She also advises on the iconic television series “Law & Order,” ensuring the accuracy of its legal storylines.

She is a 1988 graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles and a 1992 graduate of Georgetown University Law Center.

As Mangione’s fate hangs in the balance, Friedman Agnifilo’s extensive experience and media savvy may prove pivotal — yet whether her skills can reshape the narrative surrounding the accused remains to be seen.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.