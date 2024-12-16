CEO Murder Case: Luigi Mangione's New Lawyer Signals Defensive Strategy

Friedman Agnifilo, a former Manhattan Chief Assistant District Attorney turned criminal defense lawyer, suggested a possible strategy even before formally joining Mangione’s legal team.

“It looks to me like there might be a not guilty by reason of insanity defense that they’re going to be thinking about because the evidence is going to be so overwhelming that he did what he did,” she told CNN.

Under New York law, Mangione’s defense could argue he suffered from a “mental disease or defect,” meaning he lacked the capacity to understand the nature or consequences of his actions.

This approach would shift the focus from disputing the facts of the case to examining Mangione’s mental health at the time of the execution-style shooting of the 50-year-old on Wed., Dec. 4, in Manhattan, outside the Midtown Hilton Hotel.

Mangione’s defense team will likely face a daunting task, as prosecutors reportedly have strong evidence linking him to the crime, including fingerprints and ballistics.

However, Friedman Agnifilo’s extensive experience — both as a prosecutor and now as a defense attorney — positions her uniquely to navigate the complex case.

Friedman Agnifilo’s credentials include decades of legal expertise, media analysis for CNN, and an advisory role with "Law & Order."

Her decision to suggest an insanity defense aligns with her reputation for mounting strategic, high-stakes defenses in challenging cases.

The trial is expected to test not only the boundaries of Mangione’s mental health claims but also the broader legal interpretations of culpability under extreme psychological conditions.

