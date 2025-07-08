CEO Leaving Fast Food Giant To Run Hershey's Chocolate: 'Once-In-a-lifetime Opportunity'

Kirk Tanner will take over as CEO of The Hershey Company on Monday, Aug. 18, the chocolate giant announced on Tuesday, July 8. The former PepsiCo executive will replace longtime leader Michele Buck, who will stay on in a senior advisory role during the transition.

Tanner will leave his president and CEO position with Wendy's on Friday, July 18.

"I am truly honored to be chosen as the next leader of a company I've long admired," Tanner said. "Throughout my career, I've remained focused on the three pillars that drive success: understanding and delighting consumers, building strong partnerships with customers and investing in colleagues. This commitment to the three Cs will continue to guide our strategic decisions and fuel the growth of Hershey's iconic brands –– all while having fun with our employees and customers.

"Leading Hershey is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a difference with loved brands, and I look forward to working closely with the board of directors and the entire team to advance our leading snacking powerhouse ambition."

Buck announced her plans to retire in January after nearly a decade as CEO and more than 20 years with Hershey.

"I am thrilled to see Kirk step into the role and look forward to working closely to help him onboard as he makes the transition to Hershey," said Buck. "Leading this business and having the privilege to work with such an exceptional team to transform Hershey into a multi-category snacking leader — building one of the industry's most robust portfolios and the capabilities to drive current and future growth — has been the greatest honor of my career."

Tanner previously ran PepsiCo's $28 billion North American beverage business. His appointment comes as the candy company has expanded into other snack categories under Buck's leadership.

Hershey's board praised Tanner's experience leading PepsiCo's brands like Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, and Pure Leaf iced tea.

"Kirk is a proven, high-impact leader in the food and beverage industry with a great combination of customer and consumer passion, commercial acumen and operational scale," said Mary Kay Haben, who led Hershey's CEO search. "With a track record of driving growth in complex global businesses, Kirk brings a focused, results-driven mindset. His deep experience in snacks, beverages, [mergers & acquisitions], and innovation — combined with public company CEO and board roles — makes him well suited to lead Hershey into the future."

Wendy's praised Tanner for running the fast food chain since February 2024.

"We understand Kirk's decision to return to the consumer-packaged goods industry and wish him well in leading Hershey," said Wendy's board chair Art Winkleback.

Tanner said it was "a privilege" to serve as the head of Wendy's.

"I leave with a sense of gratitude for our employees and franchisees who make the company a truly special place," said Tanner. "The brand is of the highest quality in the quick service restaurant industry, and I believe there is tremendous growth potential ahead for all Wendy's stakeholders."

Chief financial officer Ken Cook will be the interim CEO of Wendy's once Tanner leaves. Before joining Wendy's in 2024, Cook was an executive at UPS for about 20 years.

Wendy's has launched a search to find a permanent CEO.

