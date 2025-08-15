Central Hudson Fined $5M For Gas Explosion That Injured Dozens In NY

The New York State Public Service Commission announced Thursday, Aug. 14, that it had approved a joint settlement agreement resolving all alleged violations stemming from the Nov. 2, 2023 blast at 7 Brick Row in the Village of Wappingers Falls.

Under the settlement, Central Hudson will pay a $5 million penalty for the benefit of ratepayers and create a $2.5 million to $3.5 million remediation fund to strengthen gas safety protocols and prevent future incidents. The company’s shareholders—not customers—will bear the costs.

The Department of Public Service’s investigation found that on the day of the explosion, Central Hudson contractors struck an unmarked active natural gas service line during an excavation project, causing a high-pressure leak. Minutes later, the residence exploded, sparking a fire that leveled the home and damaged neighboring buildings.

The explosion happened around 12:20 p.m. and prompted a massive emergency response that closed multiple streets around Mesier Park. Photos showed at least two medevac helicopters at the scene to transport the injured. Electricity and gas service was cut to the immediate area.

Investigators alleged Central Hudson knew about the active gas service line before the work but failed to include that information in the project binder given to contractors, and the line was not visually marked before digging began.

"Enforcement actions hold utilities and their shareholders accountable for violations of the Public Service Law," said New York State Public Service Commission Chair Rory M. Christian.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.