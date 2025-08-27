Partly Cloudy 72°

CDC Reportedly Reduces Scope Of Foodborne Illness Tracking

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has scaled back a major foodborne illness surveillance program, according to a new report.

Color-enhanced scanning electron micrograph showing Salmonella Typhimurium (red) invading cultured human cells.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Rocky Mountain Laboratories, NIAID, NIH
Joe Lombardi
The agency is now tracking just two pathogens instead of the usual eight, NBC News reports. 

As of Tuesday, July 1, the Foodborne Diseases Active Surveillance Network (FoodNet) is only monitoring for salmonella and Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC),

Previously, the program also tracked listeria, shigella, campylobacter, cyclospora,  vibrio, and Yersinia.

Some of those illnesses can cause severe or life-threatening illness, especially in newborns, pregnant people, and those with weakened immune systems.

The CDC has not provided a public explanation for the decision, raising concerns among advocates about the nation’s ability to respond to food safety threats.

Click here to read the complete NBC News report.

