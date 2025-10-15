Cause Of Death Revealed For Iconic Actress Diane Keaton

Her family said Wednesday, Oct. 15, in a statement to People that Keaton died of pneumonia on Saturday, Oct. 11, and thanked the public for its support while requesting privacy.

A friend told Us Weekly her health had “declined very suddenly” the last few months and that she had stepped back from public life, sharing details only with close family.

A 911 call reporting a “person down” was made from her home Saturday morning, and she was transported to a hospital, where she later died, according to earlier reports. Tributes poured in from across Hollywood, including from Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Keanu Reeves.

Born Diane Hall, she adopted her mother’s maiden name professionally and first broke through on stage in the original Broadway production of "Hair" in 1968, earning a Tony nomination the next year for Woody Allen’s "Play It Again, Sam."

On screen, she became a cultural touchstone with "Annie Hall," winning the 1978 Academy Award for Best Actress, and delivered indelible turns as Kay Adams‑Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s "The Godfather" trilogy.

Keaton never married. She is survived by her two adopted children, Dexter and Duke. Her family asked for privacy as they mourn and thanked fans for the outpouring of support.

