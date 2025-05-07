Casting Call: Actors Sought For Anthony Bourdain Biopic Starring Dominic Sessa

A biopic of the famed chef is casting for experienced restaurant workers to play kitchen staff. The movie about the Leonia, NJ native will be shooting in Provincetown from Monday, May 26 through Friday, July 4.

“Tony” tells the story of a 20-year-old Bourdain who heads to Cape Cod to join his girlfriend, only to end up working at a restaurant in Provincetown—a job that changes his life forever.

The casting notice is for a Black man in his early 20s who speaks with a Tennessee accent.

“We're looking for real restaurant kitchen staff with dynamic, unique personalities,” the casting notice said. “Experience working in a kitchen is preferred. No prior acting experience required.”

Dominic Sessa, who won acclaim for his performance in “The Holdovers” plays Bourdain and the movie is directed by Matt Johnson, who previously helmed “BlackBerry.”

