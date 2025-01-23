Cash Clouds Roll In: $29K Winning Ticket Sold At This Hudson Valley Store

A lucky ticket sold at Smokes 4 Less at 59 North Plank Rd. hit the jackpot during the Take 5 evening drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 21, New York Lottery announced.

The winning ticket, drawn from a pool of numbers ranging from 1 to 39, was worth $29,469, lottery officials said.

The New York Lottery reminds the lucky ticket holder to claim their prize within a year of the drawing date.

So, if you recently swung by Smokes 4 Less, check your ticket—it could be your ticket to a cash-filled celebration!

