Carlitos Tequileria Brings Mesoamerican Elegance And Flavor To Rockland County

This 200-seat restaurant is the latest venture by Carlos Castillo, his wife Sabrina, and partners Fernando Campo and Martín E. Moliné. It brings the flavors and traditions of Latin America to Rockland County.

Carlitos Tequileria is more than just a restaurant—it's not strictly Mexican. The owners describe their new venture as "celebrating heritage, community, and the immigrant experience."

The menu reflects the founders’ journey, combining ancient Mesoamerican traditions with the energy of New York City.

Mesoamerican cuisine is defined by the cuisine of central and southern Mexico and Central America, with traditions from the Aztec, Mayan, Incan, and Olmec cultures.

Signature dishes include hand-pressed nixtamal corn tacos served alongside Texas-inspired barbecue. Unique choices include oak-smoked sliced brisket, and a Chicharron taco served on a blue tortilla.

The cocktail program is just as ambitious as the food menu, with agave as the cornerstone. The menu says the bar features an extensive collection of artisanal tequilas and smoky mezcals crafted into unique cocktails using modern techniques. There's also a selection of craft beer, including one made specially for the new restaurant.

The owners describe these drinks as honoring Latin American traditions while adding an innovative twist.

The restaurant’s decor also tells a story. It combines earthy tones, street art, and greenery reminiscent of a modern hacienda, creating an inviting atmosphere that feels like home and an adventure.

This marks the group's first Rockland County location. It began as Carlitos Barbecue Taqueria in 2018. The original concept, known for smoked meats and freshly made tacos, has locations in Jersey City, Newark Airport Terminal A, and the Garden State Plaza in Paramus.

Carlitos Tequileria is now open at the Palisades Center in West Nyack.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.