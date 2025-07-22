Partly Cloudy 76°

Car Struck By Train At Rockland County Railroad Crossing

Emergency crews responded to a Rockland County railroad crossing on Tuesday morning, July 22, after a car was hit by a train. 

The scene of the crash on Oritani Drive in Blauvelt. 

 Photo Credit: Blauvelt Volunteer Fire Company Inc.
Ben Crnic
The incident happened around 9:44 a.m. on Tuesday at 400 Oritani Dr. in Blauvelt, the Blauvelt Volunteer Fire Company Inc. said. 

Firefighters arrived along with the Orangetown Police Department and South Orangetown Ambulance Corps. Police confirmed there were no injuries and no one was trapped in the vehicle.

Fire crews contained fluid leaks from the car while EMS evaluated the driver at the scene.

The incident was turned over to Orangetown Police for further investigation.

