Car Slams Into Pharmacy When New Driver Mistakes Gas Pedal In Rockland: Police

A car slammed into the front of a pharmacy in Rockland County after the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes while trying to park, police said. 

The crash scene at Bardonia Pharmacy. 

 Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department
Ben Crnic
The crash happened at Bardonia Pharmacy on Route 304 on Monday morning, May 12, according to the Clarkstown Police Department. 

Police said the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was attempting to park when she mistakenly accelerated, causing the vehicle to crash into the building’s front entrance. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. 

First responders from Nanuet Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics evaluated the driver at the scene.

Officials said the woman only had a learner’s permit and was not legally licensed to drive alone. She was issued a summons for operating a vehicle without the required supervision. 

The Clarkstown Building Inspector and Fire Inspector also responded to assess the structural damage to the pharmacy. 

