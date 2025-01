The incident happened on Wednesday, Jan. 29 in Rockland County, when two cars collided in the area of Hybrid Lane and Hanes Lane in Monsey, according to The Monsey Scoop.

One car partially crashed into a house's porch.

Spring Hill EMS, Monsey firefighters, and the Ramapo Police Department responded to the crash. More information about the crash was not immediately available.

