Crashes, Downed Tree Shut Down Route 304, Route 9W In Clarkstown, Police Say

One of the incidents happened early Wednesday on Route 304 in New City between Ridge Road and Old Haverstraw Road in New City, according to the Clarkstown Police Department, which issued a traffic alert around 7:30 a.m.

Police said both northbound and southbound lanes of Route 304 are currently closed as emergency crews respond to the scene.

The New City Fire Department and Clarkstown Police are handling the situation, and authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

No information has been released about injuries or how long the road will remain closed. Police said updates will be provided as they become available.

The second incident happened on Route 9W, which is shut down in both directions between Lake Road in Congers and Lake Road in Valley Cottage due to a downed tree on a utility pole.

Clarkstown Police said there is no estimated time for repairs from utility crews, and the public should continue to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

