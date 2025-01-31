Car Crumples After Hitting Tree In Rockland Amid Icy Conditions (Video)

The crash happened in Chestnut Ridge on Friday, Jan. 31 at around 1:30 p.m., when a vehicle hit a tree on Margetts Road near Saddle River Road, The Monsey Scoop reported.

Video posted on Instagram by The Monsey Scoop showed severe front-end damage to the vehicle.

Injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Police have not yet released more information about the incident, including the extent of injuries or if the icy conditions on Friday were a factor.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

