Fog/Mist 41°

SHARE

Car Crumples After Hitting Tree In Rockland Amid Icy Conditions (Video)

A car was severely damaged after hitting a tree in a Rockland County crash that caused injuries. 

A car hit a tree in Chestnut Ridge on Margetts Road. 

A car hit a tree in Chestnut Ridge on Margetts Road. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened in Chestnut Ridge on Friday, Jan. 31 at around 1:30 p.m., when a vehicle hit a tree on Margetts Road near Saddle River Road, The Monsey Scoop reported.

Video posted on Instagram by The Monsey Scoop showed severe front-end damage to the vehicle. 

Injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Police have not yet released more information about the incident, including the extent of injuries or if the icy conditions on Friday were a factor. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE