Car Crashes Into Home In Rockland County After Driver Loses Control

A Rockland County home was struck by a vehicle in a dramatic crash Tuesday night, Aug. 26.

The scene of the crash

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
The incident happened on Hazel Court in Hillcrest, when a vehicle lost control and slammed into a residence, according to a report by The Monsey Scoop. 

Emergency responders from Spring Hill EMS, the Hillcrest Fire Department, Ramapo Police, and Rockland Paramedics rushed to the scene.

Despite the serious nature of the crash, only minor injuries were reported, The Monsey Scoop reported.

More information about the crash was not immediately available. 

