Car Crashes Into Amish Buggy, Injures Passenger In New York: State Police

Troopers responded to the crash at approximately 7:58 a.m. on Cosby Manor Road in Schuyler (Herkimer County).

A preliminary investigation determined that Matthew L. Walker, 45, of Remsen, was driving a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta westbound at an unsafe speed while following a horse-drawn buggy too closely. When he attempted to pass, he struck the buggy, ejecting both men inside, according to police.

The buggy’s occupants were identified as Moses J. Swartzentruber, 40, of Poland, who was not injured, and Andy J. Troyer, 30, of Poland, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Wynn Hospital, police said.

The horse pulling the buggy was not injured in the crash.

Walker was uninjured but issued multiple traffic tickets, including no license, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, failure to keep right, unsafe passing on the left, unreasonable speed/special hazards, and circumventing an interlock device, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

