Car Break-In Spree Under Investigation In Hudson Valley Neighborhood

Police are investigating a series of vehicle thefts that occurred overnight in Orange County. 

The thefts happened in the Walton Lake Estates area of Chester, police said. 

The thefts took place between 10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3, and 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4, specifically in the Lake Region and Walton Lake Estates areas of Chester, the Chester Police Department said on Wednesday morning. 

Authorities are urging residents in those neighborhoods to check their vehicles and security camera systems for any signs of suspicious activity. 

Police also asked anyone who may have personally witnessed suspicious individuals or vehicles in the area during the overnight hours to come forward. Officers are working to gather surveillance footage and additional witness accounts to aid the investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

