One Of NJ's Largest Water Parks Is Bringing Back Iconic Old-School Rides

The Vernon (Sussex County) waterpark features more than 20 attractions nestled into the mountain landscape.

This year’s biggest splash? The return of Cannonball Falls and Tarzan Swings, two classic fan favorites that date back several decades being revived in a newly designed section of the park called The Gorge.

“We’re especially excited about two of our most iconic attractions making their return—Cannonball Falls and the Tarzan Swings,” said Resort General Manager Evan Kovach. “These rides have always been fan favorites, and we can’t wait for our guests to experience them in a whole new way.”

Mountain Creek Waterpark will be open daily through September 1, closing at 6 p.m. each evening. Tickets start at $49.99, and season passes are available for $89.99.

In addition to the returning classics, the 2025 season lineup includes 22 water attractions like:

Colorado River Rapids

Zero G

Canyon Cliff Jumps

The Gauley

Thunder Run

High Tide Wave Pool

Bombs Away

River Runner

Tide Slide

Alpine Rush

Vortex, Vertigo, Sprayground, and more

Younger guests can enjoy areas like Fishing Village and Lost Island, while adults can cool off at Boatwalk Bar or grab bites at Sugar Shack, Mountain EATS, and Taco Bout It.

And for those 21+, Waterpark After Dark returns on Fridays from July 11 to Aug. 8, transforming the park into an adults-only, late-night adventure zone.

Mountain Creek Resort is also hiring, with perks like a $16/hour starting wage, free season passes, and even housing for qualifying team members. Open roles can be found at MountainCreek.com/Employment.

For full ride descriptions, operating hours, and to reserve tickets, visit MountainCreek.com/Waterpark.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.