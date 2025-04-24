Cancer Patient Who Spent 12th Birthday In Hudson Valley Hospital Finds Swelling Of Support

Hudson, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this month, was airlifted back to Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla on Wednesday, April 23, after developing a large blood clot on his brain, according to his family.

The Sullivan County resident, from the town of Liberty, had only just returned home from a previous hospital stay, where he spent nearly three weeks undergoing testing, receiving multiple rounds of chemotherapy, and recovering from a series of procedures.

“Truly a parents worst nightmare!” the boy’s aunt, Rebecca Degrote, wrote on a GoFundMe campaign.

The latest update from his loved ones paints a difficult picture: Hudson is back in the Pediatric ICU for an extended stay, and space at the nearby Ronald McDonald House is currently full. His parents will now be commuting daily or staying in hotels while managing his care.

Hudson’s journey began in early April with a cancer diagnosis that quickly escalated. His spleen, bones, and chest cavity are affected, and he continues to experience frequent fevers, fatigue, and discomfort.

Being on the autism spectrum, Hudson has also struggled with the overstimulation of machines, procedures, and constant touch. Still, his family says he’s facing it all with immense courage, especially with his mother Wendy by his side around the clock.

Degrote has been keeping supporters informed along the way: “They NEED our help!!” she wrote. “Every little bit helps!!”

Funds raised will help Hudson’s parents, Wendy and Al, with travel, food, and critical care expenses not covered by insurance. A T-shirt fundraiser is also in the works to support the family with ongoing medical expenses and comfort items for Hudson, like the heated mattress pad he’s currently waiting on.

“Keep Hudson in your prayers,” Degrote said.

Those interested in following Hudson's story or support the family can so do via GoFundMe.

