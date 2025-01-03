Cancelling That Gym Membership Is About To Get Much Easier Under NY Law

Poll Do you support this new law? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do you support this new law? Yes 100%

A new state law set to take effect on Saturday, Feb. 1 requires gyms and health clubs to process and issue refunds within 10 business days of receiving a membership cancellation request.

Gymgoers also cannot be penalized if the request is made within the first three days of signing a gym contract.

The new law comes as welcome news for gym-goers who have long faced challenges when trying to cancel memberships.

Democratic State Sen. Roxanne Persaud, who sponsored the bill, said it will empower New Yorkers to make the best choices for their health and well-being without being locked into contracts that no longer serve their needs.

“Health club memberships should be an asset to consumers, not a burden,” Persaud said in a statement. “By expanding the options for cancellation and making the process easier, we are standing up for consumers and ensuring they can make decisions that fit their lives.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul echoed that sentiment during a bill signing ceremony in November 2024.

“At a time when New Yorkers are experiencing the devastating effects of rising prices, it’s important that I do everything I can to put more money back in their pockets,” Hochul said.

