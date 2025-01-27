Canadian Airline Expands To LGA, Offering Daily Flights To Toronto Without Middle Seats

Porter Airlines is expanding its presence in New York City with the launch of year-round service between LGA and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), the company said in a news release on Monday, Jan. 27. Porter will fly roundtrip up to three times daily starting on Thursday, May 1.

The flights will be on 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 planes, featuring no middle seats, free high-speed WiFi, and complimentary beer and wine.

"We have built a strong passenger base over more than 15 years for those travelling between Canada and the New York metropolitan area," said Andrew Pierce, Porter's vice president of network planning and reporting. "The addition of LaGuardia introduces a new dimension to our network, opening more options for existing customers and the ability to attract new ones within the busiest air service corridor connecting Canada and the US."

Porter's flights will operate from LaGuardia's newly redeveloped Terminal B, a $5.1 billion project that has received awards for its state-of-the-art facilities.

"Like all of our terminal partners, Porter shares our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service each and every day," said Suzette Noble, CEO of LaGuardia Gateway Partners. "We look forward to sharing Terminal B's modern, efficient and enjoyable guest experience with the airline’s Toronto passengers."

Here's the YYZ to LGA flight schedule on Porter:

Toronto to New York

7:15 a.m. – 8:55 a.m. (daily)



2:50 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. (daily)



7:25 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (daily except Saturdays)

New York to Toronto Pearson (YYZ)

6:15 a.m. – 7:55 a.m. (daily except Sundays)



9:55 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. (daily)



5:30 p.m. – 7:10 p.m. (daily)

Porter said the flights will connect US travelers with its extensive Canadian network. The airline's partnership with JetBlue will also offer connections for Canadian flyers throughout the US.

The LGA expansion adds to Porter's existing operations at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), where Porter also increased service in 2023 with flights from Ottawa. Porter also flies in the Northeast to Boston and Dulles International Airport (IAD) near Washington, DC.

Air Canada currently offers flights to Toronto (YYZ) and Montreal (YUL), while WestJet will begin summer seasonal service to Calgary, Alberta, on Saturday, May 24.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.