Caitlyn Jenner Trapped in Israel Amid Iran War: 'No Place I’d Rather Be'

The former Olympian and activist is stuck in Israel after her trip to Tel Aviv for the Israel Pride Parade was upended by the outbreak of conflict between Israel and Iran

The trip was abruptly disrupted as Iran and Israel exchanged fire this week, plunging the region into fresh conflict.

According to reports, the event Jenner took the trip to attend was ultimately canceled amid the turmoil throughout the region.

Now, flights have been canceled throughout the area, leaving her stuck in Israel, though she's not complaining.

"A ‘quiet’ night in Tel Aviv," Jenner posted on Instagram alongside a photo of bombs flying in the air, though the former Olympian stood firm behind Israel.

"There is not a place I’d rather be, than with the brave people of Israel. God, please continue to shield and protect us."

"What a special place. I’m here to stand with those who believe in hope, not hate," she posted upon her arrival in Israel.

In an interview with n12news in Israel, Jenner said that her daughters were concerned about the trip — which turned out to be right — she remains stuck overseas amid the turmoil.

"I told my kids... and Kylie said 'oh my gosh, you're going to Israel... are okay?," Jenner told reporters. "And I said I'll be well taken care of."

Jenner said that despite those concerns, she would not be deterred from attending the event.

"Anytime I've spoken to someone about Israel, and I say 'they have the second-largest Pride event in the world and people are shocked," she mused. "I think you guys have a marketing problem."

