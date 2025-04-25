Buy Now, Pay Later Fuels Summer Travel – But Debt Could Follow You Home

Nearly one in five summer travelers (18%) plan to use buy now, pay later services to cover some of their vacation costs in 2025. The findings were part of NerdWallet's 2025 Summer Travel Report.

These short-term installment loans may seem like an easy way to book a trip without a big upfront payment, but financial experts warn they can lead to more debt than many travelers expect.

"Americans are determined to travel this summer, but they're getting creative to make it affordable," said NerdWallet travel expert Sally French. "Think road trips, credit card points and choosing budget-friendly stays over fancy resorts. Some travelers are still paying off debt from last year, serving as a cautionary tale about the true price of a vacation."

The survey, conducted by The Harris Poll, asked more than 2,000 US adults about their summer travel plans and how they intend to pay for them. Nearly half of travelers expect to visit family or friends, while others are booking flights or hotels for getaways between June and August.

Buy now, pay later services like Afterpay, Klarna, and Affirm allow shoppers to split purchases into smaller payments over time. Experts say these loans can be risky when used for big expenses like travel.

A recent report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that 63% of buy now, pay later borrowers took out multiple loans at once during 2022, juggling several payment plans at the same time.

"Small purchases can add up quickly, resulting in monthly payments the borrower can’t reasonably keep up with, or even fees in the case of missed payments," wrote Erin El Issa, senior writer for NerdWallet. "The same goes for credit cards."

The survey also highlighted how easily travel costs can follow people home.

About 30% of Americans who put last summer's trip on a credit card still haven't paid off those balances. Among Gen Z adults, the rate was even higher – 45% still carry debt from their 2024 vacations.

French warned that interest charges or repayment plans can cancel out the value of any rewards earned.

"Those extra interest payments can negate any value of rewards earned on a card," she said. "If you're putting your summer vacation on plastic, make sure you’ve got a game plan to pay off your card before your next trip rolls around."

Buy now, pay later services don't always charge interest if payments are made on time, but missing a payment can trigger fees and complicate personal finances – especially for those already managing other debt. While many Americans are turning to buy now, pay later, credit cards remain the most common way to pay for travel, with 85% of summer travelers planning to use plastic.

About 91% of summer travelers say they'll take steps to save money on their trips, including choosing hotels based on price over amenities (40%) or using points and miles to reduce costs (39%). Still, plenty are willing to splurge on perks like free hotel breakfast (41%) and more convenient hotel locations (37%).

No matter how you pay, experts say it's important to have a plan to avoid long-term debt like setting a budget and factoring in all travel costs, from airfare to parking fees.

"Don't assume you have to visit fancy restaurants," said French. "Sometimes even a grocery store deli can make for the most memorable meal."

You can click here to see NerdWallet's full 2025 Summer Travel Report

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.