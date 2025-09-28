Burned Child Prompts Recall Of Cooling Gel Pads Sold Through Target, Walmart

AMTRADING issued the recall for about 20,000 Hoovy Cooling Gel Insert Pads, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Sept. 25. The pads for car seats and strollers were imported by AMTRADING, which is based in Brielle, NJ.

The recall comes after the company received one report of a child who required medical attention for burns to the back, according to the CPSC. The pads can heat up if left in the sun or a hot car, posing a burn risk to young children.

The pads were sold nationwide at Target stores and online at Walmart.com. They were available between March and July.

The recalled product is a black cooling insert pad measuring about 16.5 inches by 14.25 inches, with a Hoovy logo printed in white on the bottom right corner. The inner cooling layer activates when a child sits on it.

Customers are urged to stop using the product immediately and contact AMTRADING for a full refund. Instructions on how to register and dispose of the pad are available on Hoovy's website.

You can learn more about the recall by calling AMTRADING at 888-259-1411.

