Burn Injuries From Electric Blankets Spark Large Recall: What To Know

MaxKare has recalled about 8,560 electric blankets, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Wednesday, June 18. The blankets have six heat settings and a nine-hour auto shutoff.

According to the CPSC, the blankets can overheat and ignite, raising the risk of burns and fires. So far, Yumo has received 34 reports of overheating. Three people reported burn injuries, while two others said their blankets caught on fire.

The blankets were manufactured by Shenzhen Yumo Commerce and Trade Corporation in China. They were sold exclusively on Walmart.com between June 2021 and November 2024 for $27 to $80.

The affected brown or gray blankets were sold in twin, full, and queen sizes. The brand name and model number are printed on the tag attached to the blanket.

Consumers should stop using the blankets immediately and contact Yumo for a refund. To receive one, buyers are asked to upload a photo of the blanket and confirm it has been properly disposed of by emailing yumoofficial@126.com.

You can learn more about the recall on Marnur's website or by calling 866-620-0026.

