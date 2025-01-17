Burglary Of Mobil Station Leads To Arrest Of 3 Hudson Valley Men

The incident occurred around 4:45 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, on Route 55 in LaGrange.

According to Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, deputies encountered three suspicious men near the Mobil station.

Shortly after, it was discovered that a burglary had just occurred at the location. Following an investigation, Watterson said, the three were taken into custody.

The suspects, identified as Shawn Grey, 49, Ryan E. Matthews, 38, and Frederick L. Touhey, 43, are accused of forcibly entering the business, causing damage, and attempting to steal cash and other items, Watterson said.

Each has been charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and conspiracy.

After processing, the suspects were arraigned before the Town of LaGrange Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be filed as detectives continue their work.

