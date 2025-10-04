Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Burger King Gets Spooky For Halloween With New 'Monster Menu'

Burger King is serving up a spooky new lineup for Halloween with its first-ever Monster Menu.

Food items on Burger King's Monster Menu in October 2025.

 Photo Credit: Burger King
Chris Spiker
The limited-time offerings hit participating Burger King restaurants across the US on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The menu is highlighted by the Jack-O-Lantern Whopper, served on an orange bun topped with black sesame seeds.

Other items include Vampire Nuggets shaped like fangs and bats, along with Mummy Mozzarella Fries. The Franken-Candy Sundae comes with Oreo crumbles, candy syrup, and popping candy.

Burger King said the Monster Menu is designed to bring extra fun and flavor to Halloween.

"BK fans have come to expect something spirited from us during the Halloween season, and each year we try to bring even more fun to families," said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer for Burger King in North America.

Kids can also enjoy a special-edition King Jr. Meal, which features Vampire Nuggets and toys based on Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Gang. Customers can also get Monster Menu Halloween Buckets starting on Monday, Oct. 13.

The Monster Menu is Burger King's direct competition to Boo Buckets at McDonald's and the Frosty Frights Kids' Meal at Wendy's.

