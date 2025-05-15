Bruce Springsteen Attacks 'Corrupt, Incompetent, Treasonous' Trump Administration At Concert

The 75-year-old Springsteen opened the show in Manchester, England, with a powerful statement that was met with roaring applause.

"In my home, the America I love, the America I've written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration," Springsteen said.

"Tonight, we ask all who believe in Democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, express our voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring."

Later in the show, Springsteen went on to cite specific examples of what he called "weird, strange, and dangerous" things happening in the US, which has been posted on his website.

Springsteen added at the concert: "The last check, the last check on power after the checks and balances of government have failed are the people, you and me.

"It’s in the union of people around a common set of values now that’s all that stands between a democracy and authoritarianism. At the end of the day, all we’ve got is each other."

See the second image above to view a video of Springsteen's remarks, or click here.

It was the first concert in the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour by Springsteen and The E Street Band. It will include stops in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Czech Republic through Thursday, July 3.

