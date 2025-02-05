Breeze Airways Adding Route From Hudson Valley Airport

The budget-friendly airline will begin offering nonstop flights from Albany International Airport to Charleston, South Carolina; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; and Fort Myers, Florida beginning this spring.

Travelers in Westchester County will also gain a new summer seasonal route to Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, the airline announced Wednesday, Feb. 5.

New Nonstop Flights from Albany

Starting Thursday, June 5, Breeze will launch the following direct routes from Albany International Airport:

Raleigh-Durham , North Carolina (Thursdays and Sundays)

, North Carolina (Thursdays and Sundays) Fort Myers, Florida (One-stop, no change of plane BreezeThru service, Thursdays and Sundays)

Additionally, starting Friday, June 13, Breeze will offer direct flights from Albany to:

Charleston, South Carolina (Mondays and Fridays)

Additional Service out of Westchester

Service from Westchester to Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, will be available Mondays and Fridays, beginning Friday, May. 2.

The expansion comes as Breeze celebrates a major milestone—its first full quarter of operating profit in late 2024. The airline reported a 4% operating margin, thanks to its strategy of connecting underserved airports with its fuel-efficient Airbus A220 fleet.

“We experienced incredible growth in 2024, thanks to our amazing partners in the cities we serve and the hard work and dedication of our team members across the U.S.,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO.

“We see great demand and opportunity for our premium product offering in secondary markets across the country and are excited to add Rochester, Albany, and Memphis to our network.”

Breeze has earned accolades for its customer experience, recently being named 2025 Startup Airline of the Year by the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) and receiving a Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier rating from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX).

The airline, which was also ranked among Travel + Leisure’s Best Domestic Airlines for the third consecutive year, has identified hundreds of new route opportunities in the U.S., ensuring ample room for further expansion.

For more information or to book flights, visit Breeze Airways' website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.