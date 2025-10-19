Breakfast Burritos Pulled Nationwide Over Listeria Fears

M.C.I. Foods, Inc. is recalling about 91,585 pounds of ready-to-eat breakfast burrito and wrap products that may contain Listeria monocytogenes, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday, Oct. 18.

The frozen items — sold individually and in bulk — were produced between Tuesday, Sept. 17, and Tuesday, Oct. 14.

They include Los Cabos, El Más Fino, and Midamar brand products distributed nationwide through foodservice institutions, including schools participating in the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs.

Click here to view the list of products on the USDA website.

Click here to view product labels.

The issue surfaced after M.C.I. Foods, based in Santa Fe Springs, California, reported a positive listeria test in the scrambled egg ingredient during routine testing of ingredients supplied to the company. There have been no confirmed illnesses linked to the products, FSIS said.

Listeria infections can cause severe illness in older adults, pregnant women, newborns, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues, and can lead to serious complications such as miscarriage or meningitis.

Institutions are urged not to serve the recalled products and to discard any remaining inventory. The affected packages display establishment numbers “EST. 1162A” or “P-5890A” within the USDA mark of inspection.

Consumers with questions can contact M.C.I. Foods at 888-345-5364 or the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.

