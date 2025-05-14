Break-In Ends In Chase In Rockland: 3 Caught After Stealing From Home, Police Say

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, May 14, when officers responded to a report of a burglary at a home on Maple Avenue in Monsey, according to Ramapo Police Det. Lt. Christopher Franklin.

Officers quickly found three suspects who were taken into custody. Their names and charges have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released at a later time, according to Franklin.

Additional information provided by The Monsey Scoop reported that the suspects stole several items, including tefillin—a sacred Jewish religious item—and a pocketbook.

Members of Chaverim of Rockland, a local volunteer public safety group, were instrumental in tracking the suspects. They maintained visual surveillance as the suspects fled into Spring Valley, where the suspects attempted to escape.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

