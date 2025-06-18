Brake Pedal Defect Prompts Massive Recall Of Honda, Acura Vehicles

The recall impacts about 259,033 Honda and Acura vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday, June 16. The vehicles affected include the Acura TLX, Acura MDX, and Honda Pilot.

The brake pedal pivot pin in certain vehicles wasn't properly secured during production, the NHTSA said. This could allow the brake pedal to shift sideways, making it difficult for the driver to slow down or stop the car.

Officials said the defect violates two federal safety standards and increases the risk of a crash or injury. All affected vehicles were built between late 2020 and late 2024.

The recall covers about 184,000 Honda Pilots from 2023 through 2025. It also affects roughly 67,000 Acura MDX SUVs from 2023 through 2025 and about 7,300 Acura TLX sedans from model years 2021 through 2025.

Honda traced the problem to a supplier transition. When production of the brake pedal assembly shifted from a US facility to a plant in Mexico, some workers didn't receive enough training.

A key safety step, staking the pivot pin, was skipped. A scanner meant to catch mistakes failed, and production continued without detecting the issue.

The problem was first reported in April 2024. So far, Honda has received three warranty claims but no reports of injuries or deaths.

Owners may notice unusual movement in the brake pedal, an illuminated brake warning light, or brake lights that stay on even when the pedal isn't pressed. These signs may point to a faulty brake pedal assembly.

Honda said dealers will inspect the affected vehicles and replace the brake pedal assembly if needed. Repairs will be done for free and notification letters will be mailed beginning Monday, July 28.

You can learn more about the recall on the NHTSA's website or by calling Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138.

