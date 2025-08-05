Brake Failures Force Massive Recall Of Ford, Lincoln Vehicles: What To Know

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Ford issued the recall for about 312,120 pickup trucks and SUVs. The recall covers several popular 2025 models, including the Ford F-150, Bronco, Ranger, Expedition, and Lincoln Navigator.

The electronic brake booster (EBB) module may malfunction and shut down while the vehicle is in motion. That could result in increased stopping distance or cause advanced driver-assist systems to not brake as expected, raising the chances of crashing.

The recall affects vehicles built between November 2023 and June 2025. Ford traced the problem to voltage disturbances that can trigger a current surge and cause the brake booster to fail.

When that happens, warning lights and alerts appear in the dashboard, and drivers may notice a change in how the brake pedal feels or longer stopping times.

"A voltage drop and recovery can lead to a momentary current surge exceeding the EBB module over-current monitoring limits, causing the EBB motor to shut down," the NHTSA's recall report said.

So far, Ford is aware of 37 warranty claims and one low-speed crash tied to the issue. The company said it isn't aware of any injuries or fires.

The impacted vehicles include:

2025 Ford F-150: 217,969 vehicles

2025 Ford Bronco: 39,913 vehicles

2025 Ford Expedition: 26,582 vehicles

2025 Ford Ranger: 20,552 vehicles

2025 Lincoln Navigator: 7,104 vehicles

All vehicles share brake modules manufactured by Robert Bosch LLC in Michigan.

Ford will issue an over-the-air software update to fix the problem, or owners can visit a dealer to have it installed for free. Notification letters are expected to begin mailing on Monday, Aug. 25.

This is the latest in a string of quality issues for Ford, which reported $540 million in recall-related expenses in the second quarter of 2025. The automaker also expects to suffer a $3 billion yearly hit due to President Donald Trump's tariffs.

You can learn more about the recall on the NHTSA's website or by calling Ford at 1-866-436-7332.

