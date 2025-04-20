Boy, 7, Dies From Poisoned Easter Egg, Candy Sent By Dad’s Ex; Mom, Sister Hospitalized: Police

Jordélia Pereira Barbosa, 35, has been arrested for allegedly sending poisoned Easter eggs and candy to her ex-boyfriend’s new family on Wednesday, April 16, according to People.

The new girlfriend's 7-year-old son, Luis Silva, reportedly ate the tainted treats and later died from the poisoning, The New York Daily News reported. Authorities have not determined the cause of his death.

The child’s mother and 13-year-old sister also ate the chocolate. They were immediately hospitalized and remained in critical condition on Saturday, the news outlet said.

Family members told police that the gift-wrapped package was delivered to their home with a message that read, "With love, to Mirian Lira. Happy Easter," The Independent reported. Lira is the new girlfriend of Barbosa’s ex and the mother of the 7-year-old victim.

Lira also received a phone call from a woman she didn't know, who asked if she’d received the Easter package. When Lira asked who had sent it, the caller ominously replied, "You’ll find out who it is," before hanging up, the report said.

Authorities say surveillance footage shows Barbosa wearing a black wig while purchasing the Easter eggs at a grocery store, according to People.

Police arrested Barbosa on Thursday aboard a bus leaving her hometown of Santa Inês, People reported.

