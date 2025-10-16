Border Czar, NY Native Homan Calls Alleged $50,000 FBI ‘Bribe’ Story False

During a live NewsNation town hall Wednesday, Oct. 15, Homan said, “I didn’t take $50,000 from anybody.”

Co-host Bill O’Reilly then asked, “How did that get into the mainstream?”

Homan responded by saying, “I have no idea,” and added, “There’s been hit pieces on me since I came back to this administration. Either it’s got to be 30, 40 hit pieces on me, about how I’m involved in contracts, government contracts, when in fact, day one I came back, I recused myself from any discussions of any contract or any monetary decisions like that because I used to have a company that did consulting. So I cleared myself day one.”

MSNBC first reported late last month that undercover FBI agents met with Homan in September 2024 while posing as business executives seeking border security contracts.

Sources familiar with the probe say agents recorded audio and video of Homan accepting a bag with $50,000 in cash.

The inquiry began after a separate subject suggested paying Homan could help secure government business if Donald Trump returned to office.

Homan was not a government official at the time but was widely expected to join a potential second Trump administration. Following the initial reports, Homan had said he had done “nothing criminal,” but did not initially confirm or deny taking the money.

After Trump took office in January 2025, the Justice Department, led by appointees including FBI Director Kash Patel, closed the investigation.

Officials stated there was “no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing,” and characterized the probe as a politically motivated attempt by the previous administration to “entrap” one of Trump’s allies.

Asked previously if Homan would return the money, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “Mr. Homan never took the $50,000 that you’re referring to, so you should get your facts straight”.

The case’s closure without public release of the recordings has prompted calls for more transparency.

In October 2025, a non-profit organization sued the Department of Justice to obtain the tapes.

Some legal experts note that because Homan was not a public official at the time, standard bribery statutes may not apply, though conspiracy or fraud charges could.

It remains unclear whether Homan ever possessed the cash or what happened to it, and experts say retrieving “buy money” can be difficult once an investigation ends without charges.

Homan, 63, grew up in West Carthage, New York, and began his law enforcement career as a local police officer in 1983.

He joined the former Immigration and Naturalization Service in 1984 and rose through the ranks over a 30-year career.

Under President Barack Obama, he served as ICE’s executive associate director for Enforcement and Removal Operations.

Trump appointed him acting ICE director from January 2017 to June 2018.

After leaving government, he became a Fox News contributor and joined the Heritage Foundation in 2022.

Then President-elect Donald Trump named him border czar in November 2024, ahead of his second term.

