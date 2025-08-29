Bomb Threat At NY College Residence Hall Found To Be Hoax (Developing)

The bomb threat that prompted an evacuation at Vassar College in Dutchess County on Friday morning, Aug. 29, has been determined to be a hoax, according to school officials.

The incident began at around 10 a.m. on Friday, when the college issued an emergency alert after a bomb threat was reported at the Davison Hall dormitory on the Vassar Campus, located in Poughkeepsie.

Vassar President Elizabeth H. Bradley said in a message to the campus community that Davison Hall has since been cleared by police, Campus Safety, and other authorities as of 2 p.m. Students have now been allowed to re-enter.

"The investigation to determine who is responsible for this hoax is ongoing," Bradley wrote, calling the situation “disturbing and unsettling” for the Vassar community.

She thanked Campus Safety, Davison House Team members, and Residential Life for helping to resolve the incident quickly and urged students seeking help to access the college’s wellness resources.

The emergency alert on Friday morning called on students to evacuate the building immediately and move as far away as possible.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

