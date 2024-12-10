Bomb Threat Closes Hudson Valley High School: Police

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police said Spackenkill High School in Poughkeepsie received the threat late Monday, Dec. 9d.

The department said several other school districts in the region also received the threat.

The threat is believed to be a hoax. Out of an abundance of caution, the Spackenkill School District has dismissed the high school students and staff to allow for a complete investigation.

Police did not reveal how the threat was received.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

