Bomb Threat Closes Hudson Valley High School: Police

Students and staff have been sent home for the day to allow police to investigate a bomb threat at a Hudson Valley high school.

Spackenkill High School in Poughkeepsie has been released for the day following a bomb threat.&nbsp;

Kathy Reakes
The Town of Poughkeepsie Police said Spackenkill High School in Poughkeepsie received the threat late Monday, Dec. 9d.

The department said several other school districts in the region also received the threat.

The threat is believed to be a hoax. Out of an abundance of caution, the Spackenkill School District has dismissed the high school students and staff to allow for a complete investigation.

Police did not reveal how the threat was received. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

