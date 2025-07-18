Bodycam Captures Hudson Valley Bridal Shop Owner Kicking Bystander, Launching Into Tirade In NJ

Adriana "Addy" Peruso, the owner of Adriana's Bridal in Kingston, NY, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after she allegedly kicked a man and scuffled with police outside Johnny Mac House of Spirits around 2:19 a.m. on, July 6, 2024, according to a report from the Asbury Park Police Department and footage posted by Transparency Bodycam on YouTube.

Officer John Walsh was working an outside detail when he spotted an intoxicated woman vomiting on the sidewalk. A second woman, later identified as Peruso, was seen taking a photo of the incident, police said.

Walsh asked Peruso to delete the photo, but she denied taking one and walked away. Moments later, police say she returned and kicked a man on the sidewalk.

That moment was captured on Officer Walsh’s bodycam.

As Walsh attempted to place her under arrest, Peruso fell to the ground and briefly resisted. Her friend, Louise DiIulio, allegedly jumped on the officer’s back and was also arrested. Both women were processed and released on summonses, police said. The man who was kicked declined to file a complaint.

Back at headquarters, Peruso launched into a full-blown tirade inside the holding cell.

“Is this not the nuttiest sh— you’ve ever experienced?” she said. “I probably shouldn’t have kicked that guy, but he probably shouldn’t have egged me on for 20 minutes.”

Her friend, Louise DiIulio, could be heard trying to quiet her down.

“You don’t understand,” DiIulio said, before adding: “Addy, just shut up. Stop talking.”

Court records show DiIulio’s charge of obstruction was later downgraded to disturbing the peace. She was fined $283. Peruso’s disorderly conduct charge was also downgraded to disturbing the peace, and her resisting arrest charge was dismissed in a plea deal. She was ordered to pay $783 in fines on Nov. 1, 2024.

Click here to watch the full incident on Transparency Bodycam.

