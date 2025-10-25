Body Of Missing Collegiate Swimmer Found; Autopsy Says They Died By Suicide

Smith, 21, was last seen on the campus of Vermont's Middlebury College around 9 p.m. on Oct. 17. She was reported missing two days later after her father was unable to reach her, according to Middlebury Police.

Vermont State Police said Thursday they discovered a body west of campus during the ongoing search. The area is in the town of Cornwall, near The Knoll, the college’s organic farm. Investigators said early signs do not suggest foul play.

An autopsy performed Friday determined that Smith committed suicide. The Vermont Medical Examiner's Office did not disclose the manner of her death.

Middlebury College President Ian Baucom issued a statement Saturday calling Smith's death a profound loss for her family and the university.

Over the past few days, I have learned what a remarkable person Lia was. She came to Middlebury from Woodside, California, where she attended Sacred Heart Preparatory School. She was a diver on our Women’s Swimming and Diving team, a member of our Chess and Japanese clubs, and an articulate advocate of transgender rights. Her academic interests were broad, and she was pursuing a double major in computer science and statistics. She was a gift to us and we are so grateful that she was – and will always remain – a member of our Middlebury family.

Smith was set to graduate next year.

Middlebury College students told MyNBC5 during the search that the community was desperate to find her.

"We're a really small community," senior Lucy Schembre told the outlet. "Even if you don't know someone personally, you definitely know somebody who knows them, and you've definitely seen them around. It's very jarring for somebody who's supposed to be here, to not be here."

If you are considering suicide or know someone who is, help is available. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers providing free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States.

