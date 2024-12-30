Body Of 32-Year-Old Bear Mountain Bridge Jumper Recovered

New York State Police responded to the tragic incident on Saturday, Dec. 28, after receiving reports of an individual jumping off the Bear Mountain Bridge.

Troopers from the Haverstraw barracks arrived at the scene at approximately 11:12 a.m., said Trooper Jennifer Alvarez. They discovered that the man had parked his vehicle on the eastbound side of the bridge before jumping.

Alvarez said at least one person stopped to try to prevent the man from jumping but was unsuccessful. After the man jumped, they called 911, she added.

The State Police Underwater Recovery Team was deployed and located the victim, who was pronounced dead in the river.

Alvarez said that authorities have not released the man's identity out of respect for his family.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, resources are available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 988, offering 24/7 confidential support.

