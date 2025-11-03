Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Body Found Floating In Hudson Valley Creek Prompts Police Investigation

Police are investigating after a man’s body was found floating in a Hudson Valley creek.

Catskill Creek in the Village of Catskill.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Troopers from the Coxsackie barracks were called to the Village of Catskill around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 2, after receiving a report of a body in Catskill Creek, according to New York State Police.

They pulled the body of an unidentified man from the creek. Authorities have not released the man's identity pending identification and notification of next of kin. His cause of death also was not revealed.

The investigation is being led by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Catskill, with assistance from the Troop F Forensic Identification Unit. The case remains in its early stages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

