Bloody Mary-Flavored Ketchup Created In Brunch-Cookout Collab: How To Get Some

Zing Zang has created a Bloody Mary Ketchup, the cocktail mix brand announced on Tuesday, July 8. The sauce will combine the typical ketchup taste with the tangy, spicy flavor of a bloody mary drink.

Bloody Mary Ketchup became a real product after Zing Zang posted a made-up version of it on Instagram as an April Fool's prank on Tuesday, April 1.

"Almost immediately, that post became our most viral ever, and fans weren't joking – they wanted us to make it," said E.G. Fishburne, marketing vice president for Zing Zang. "That's when we knew we were on to something. People wanted a spicy, flavorful ketchup – and we already had the perfect recipe to deliver it. Goodbye, boring ketchup!"

Zing Zang's ketchup uses the same ingredients found in its signature bloody mary mix, including a blend of tomatoes, seven vegetable juices, Worcestershire, hot sauce, and spices. The brand said the savory, spicy twist can be enjoyed on many cookout staples.

The product arrives just in time for National French Fry Day on Friday, July 11, and National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday, July 16.

"This is an exciting time for Zing Zang as we push beyond the beverage aisle for the first time," said CEO Brent Albertson. "Our Zing Zangers are passionate about our bloody marys, and now we're bringing that same big, bold taste to a new category. It's the same amazing Zing Zang Bloody Mary flavor – now made to pair perfectly with burgers, fries, and more."

The Bloody Mary Ketchup will debut in 15-ounce bottles on Amazon before expanding to grocery stores, restaurants, and bars nationwide throughout the summer.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.