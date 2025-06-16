Bloodied 'Protester Edition' Truck Post Sparks Backlash Against PA Sheriff

The image showed a white pickup truck splattered in red, resembling blood, with the caption: “The All New Dodge Ram Protester Edition.” It was later deleted, but screenshots have been widely circulated in Facebook groups around central Pennsylvania, including in Gettysburg where protests have recently taken place.

The photo—posted in the midst of nationwide demonstrations—sparked outrage online and offline, with Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually issuing a blistering statement.

“The majority of the board of commissioners are drafting a statement to condemn Sheriff Muller’s actions. While I support the words in the statement, I will not be supporting the statement itself, as it has no repercussions,”

“Statements of horror and disgust at this action are as useless as ‘thoughts and prayers’ after a mass shooting. They do nothing to change the future. In fact in this case, his statement is worse than doing nothing. His statements imply that violence is an acceptable response to lawful peaceful assembly.”

The sheriff’s actions risked the safety of both law-abiding citizens and law enforcement officers alike, Qually said

“While I respect our deputies, our security team, and local law enforcement, I have serious concerns when a law enforcement leader [is] condoning violence against innocent residents,” he added.

“It is unacceptable and has no place in Adams County.”

Sheriff Muller has not responded to multiple media requests for comment, including from Daily Voice.

Muller has served in law enforcement for more than 26 years, including 16 as sheriff, according to his office biography. He did not run for re-election in the May primary and has previously run unopposed in several elections.

The post comes amid a series of questionable social media comments from law enforcement officials across the country regarding how to handle protests. As of Tuesday, June 17, the Adams County Sheriff's Office has not issued an official statement.

