Fair 69°

SHARE

Blaze Shuts Down Route 59 In Rockland County

A structure fire has forced the closure of a major stretch of Route 59 in Rockland County Tuesday afternoon, April 29, causing significant traffic disruptions, authorities announced.  

The scene of the blaze at 103 Route 59 in Central Nyack. 

The scene of the blaze at 103 Route 59 in Central Nyack. 

 Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

As of 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Route 59 is closed in both directions between Waldron Avenue and Chestnut Street due to a structure fire at 103 Route 59, the Clarkstown Police Department said.

Police are urging all motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Drivers who must travel nearby are asked to use caution and follow the directions of officers on scene.

No additional information about the fire or possible injuries was immediately released.

Clarkstown Police said they will provide updates as conditions evolve.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE