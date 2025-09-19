Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Blaze Engulfs Car On Route 79 In Hudson Valley

A fast-moving car fire in northern Dutchess County was swiftly brought under control thanks to the quick response of firefighters.

The scene of the fire on Route 79 in Tivoli. 

 Photo Credit: Tivoli Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The blaze broke out around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 17, on Budd Corners Road (Route 79) in Tivoli, according to the Tivoli Fire Department. 

Crews were on the scene within minutes. Firefighters then immediately made sure that everyone was safely out of the vehicle before turning their attention to extinguishing the flames.

Crews had the fire under control quickly, with all equipment back in service by 9 a.m.

The Tivoli Fire Department thanked the Red Hook Police Department, New York State Police, and Joe’s Auto Repair for their assistance at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

