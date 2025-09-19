Blaze Engulfs Car On Route 79 In Hudson Valley

The blaze broke out around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 17, on Budd Corners Road (Route 79) in Tivoli, according to the Tivoli Fire Department.

Crews were on the scene within minutes. Firefighters then immediately made sure that everyone was safely out of the vehicle before turning their attention to extinguishing the flames.

Crews had the fire under control quickly, with all equipment back in service by 9 a.m.

The Tivoli Fire Department thanked the Red Hook Police Department, New York State Police, and Joe’s Auto Repair for their assistance at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

