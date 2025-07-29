Blackstone Senior Manager Among Victims In NYC's Deadliest Shooting In 25 Years

Wesley LePatner, a senior managing director at the company and mother of two, was one of five people killed in the incident on Wednesday, July 28, at 345 Park Ave., which includes the NFL headquarters.

“Words cannot express the devastation we feel," Blackstone said in a statement to People. "Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed.

"She was brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond. She embodied the best of Blackstone. Our prayers are with her husband, children and family."

According to her LinkedIn profile, the 43-year-old LePatner, a 2003 Yale University graduate, joined Blackstone in 2014 after working at Goldman Sachs for 11 years.

The suspect, Shane Devon Tamura, age 27, of Las Vegas, died from an apparently self-inflicted wound in New York City’s deadliest shooting in a quarter of a century.

The other non-civilian casualty was 36-year-old off-duty NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was working as a private security guard at the time.

Tamura entered the building and fired at a police officer, who was working private security at the time, and the civilian, according to ABC7 New York.

Police say the shooting suspect killed himself on the 33rd floor of the building.

A photo published by NBC News shows the suspected gunman entering a midtown Manhattan building dressed in dark clothing and sunglasses, while carrying what seems to be a large firearm.

The BMW he drove to the skyscraper was registered to him in Nevada, according to NBC, which is reporting the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) investigating if Tamura, a former high school football player in California, had any connections to the agency.

In addition to Blackstone Inc., financial firm KPMG also has its headquarters in the building.

In a statement Tuesday morning, July 29, President Trump said, “I have been briefed on the tragic shooting that took place in Manhattan, a place that I know and love.

“I trust our Law Enforcement Agencies to get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence. My heart is with the families of the four people who were killed, including the NYPD Officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

