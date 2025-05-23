Billy Joel Reveals Medical Diagnosis After Cancelling All Remaining Concerts

The 76-year-old "Piano Man" made the announcement on Friday, May 23, saying it's due to a medical condition affecting his ability to perform.

A statement posted on his Facebook and Instagram accounts said Joel has been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a condition where excessive fluid builds up within the brain

“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance,” the statement said. “Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.

"Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.”

The announcement ended with a brief statement by Joel, who said, “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”

On Saturday, Feb. 22 in Connecticut, Joel fell while performing his classic hit, “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me" onstage.

As Joel engaged with the audience at the Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Uncasville, he momentarily stepped away from his piano and began interacting with the microphone stand.

In a dramatic flourish towards the conclusion of the song, he threw the stand into the air. However, this exuberance resulted in a loss of balance, causing him to tumble to the stage floor.

Despite the fall, Joel appeared unharmed and continued with the performance.

Several weeks after the fall, Joel announcers his extensive tour schedule had been pushed back four months, until November 2025.

While it's unclear when Joel will return onstage, the statement announcing the cancellation of his remaining concerts said: “He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

