Bill Gates To Donate Nearly All His Wealth In 20 Years: 'Too Many Urgent Problems To Solve'

Gates announced his massive philanthropy plans in a blog post on his website on Thursday, May 8. The billionaire also said the third-largest charitable foundation in the world will be shuttered on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2045.

The Seattle businessman said he'll donate more than $100 billion over the next 20 years in what he calls the "last chapter" of his career. The Gates Foundation was created in 2000 by Gates and his ex-wife Melinda Gates French.

In his letter, Gates referenced 19th-century steel magnate Andrew Carnegie's 1889 essay "The Gospel of Wealth," which advocated for wealthy people to donate to society, helping lead to the concept of modern-day philanthropy.

"In the essay's most famous line, Carnegie argues that "the man who dies thus rich dies disgraced,"" Gates wrote. "I have spent a lot of time thinking about that quote lately. People will say a lot of things about me when I die, but I am determined that "he died rich" will not be one of them.

"There are too many urgent problems to solve for me to hold onto resources that could be used to help people."

Gates also went on "CBS Mornings" to explain the investment that he believes could save "tens of millions of lives."

"By deciding to spend all this money in the next 20 years, we can get a lot more done," Gates told CBS.

The Gates Foundation has already spent more than $100 billion worldwide, supporting vaccines, health programs, and poverty relief. The organization is expected to spend another $200 billion over the next two decades, including Gates' own contributions and the foundation's current endowment.

The Gates Foundation will now focus on some main goals, like ending preventable deaths among mothers and children, along with eliminating deadly infectious diseases. The charity will also aim to raise more countries out of poverty through improved education, nutrition, and infrastructure.

Gates said new tools like gene therapies are helping achieve those goals.

"The truth is, there have never been more opportunities to help people live healthier, more prosperous lives," wrote Gates. "Advances in technology are happening faster than ever, especially with artificial intelligence on the rise. Even with all the challenges that the world faces, I'm optimistic about our ability to make progress — because each breakthrough is yet another chance to make someone's life better."

In his CBS interview, Gates also warned that government budget cuts, especially from the Trump administration, could reverse some of his foundation's progress.

"We should be going from five million children dying a year over the next five years to four million," Gates said. "And now with these cuts, if they're not reversed, we will go to over six million dying. So, instead of going down, we will go back up."

Gates confirmed that he had dinner with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in December 2024. The two had a "great discussion," especially about HIV and polio prevention, according to Gates.

When Trump returned to the White House a month later, his administration began gutting many global aid programs in an effort led by fellow billionaire Elon Musk through the Department of Government Efficiency.

"Since then, some of the programs have been cut off," said Gates. "And I'm hoping, both with the President or the Congress, to get them to restore some of those aid activities."

In an interview with the Financial Times, Gates expressed frustration with Musk's cuts to federal agencies, especially the United States Agency for International Development.

"The picture of the world's richest man killing the world's poorest children is not a pretty one," Gates said.

Trump's administration has proposed deep cuts to global health agencies. Trump also withdrew the US from the World Health Organization.

While his foundation plays a key role, Gates said it can't replace the US government's funding, which totaled $72 billion in foreign aid in 2024.

"It's unclear whether the world's richest countries will continue to stand up for its poorest people," wrote Gates. "But the one thing we can guarantee is that, in all of our work, the Gates Foundation will support efforts to help people and countries pull themselves out of poverty. There are just too many opportunities to lift people up for us not to take them."

Gates originally planned to have his foundation operate for decades after his death, but his 70th birthday in October and Microsoft's 50th anniversary inspired him to change his mind.

"More recently, with the input from our board, I now believe we can achieve the foundation’s goals on a shorter timeline, especially if we double down on key investments and provide more certainty to our partners," he wrote.

With a net worth of $168 billion, Gates is the fifth wealthiest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

